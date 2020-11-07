Biden expands his lead over Trump to 4,000 votes in Georgia - CNN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has expanded his lead over incumbent US President Donald Trump in Georgia (16 electoral votes) after earlier Friday he became the leader in that American state, CNN reported after 99% of ballots have been processed, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to CNN, to date, Biden has gained the support of 2,455,681 voters (49.4%), Trump - 2,451,541 (49.3%). That means that the democratic candidate is more than 4,000 votes ahead of the current American leader. Earlier on Friday, Biden's lead barely exceeded 1,000 votes.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said earlier that the state authorities will recount the votes cast in the US presidential elections in this state.

With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," he said.