Trump says again he won election gaining 71 mln ‘legal votes’

The incumbent president of the US Donald Trump said on Saturday again that he had won the election gaining 71 mln ‘legal votes’, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! 71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!" Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the observers were not allowed into the counting rooms in a number of states, the president added. "Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!" he wrote. The Twitter administration added a note to that statement several minutes later: "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The vote counting is still underway, though the leading US media outlets project that the Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election. According to the figures provided by Fox News and the Associated Press, Trump garnered 214 electoral votes, whereas Biden - 290 (270 are required to win).