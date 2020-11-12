US daily coronavirus cases exceed 140,000
The number of daily coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 140,000 in the past day, Trend reports citing TASS.
"In one week, new daily coronavirus cases in the United States went from 104,000 to more than 140,000 on Wednesday, the latest all-time high," The Washington Post newspaper wrote.
The number has remained above 100,000 for nine days.
Texas became the first US state to hit the one million cases mark.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the country’s overall case tally has topped 10.3 mln, and 240,800 patients have died. The US accounts for the majority of cases and deaths globally.
