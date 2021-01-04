Nancy Pelosi wins reelection as Speaker of US House of Representatives

Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been reelected Speaker of the US House of Representatives as the 117th US Congress convened on Sunday. The meeting is broadcast on the website of the legislative body, Trend reports citing TASS.

The 80-year-old representative of the Democratic Party received the support of a majority of Congressmen. She defeated 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Pelosi has been elected speaker of the lower house for the fourth time: she held this post in the 116th Congress, and from January 2007 to January 2011 (110th and 111th convocations).

At the end of the general election on November 3, 2020, the US Democratic Party lost part of its mandates, but still retained its majority in the House of Representatives.

One of the first tasks of the new Congress will be to approve the results of the presidential elections at a joint meeting of both chambers on January 6.