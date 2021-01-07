LafargeHolcim to buy Firestone Building Products in $3.4 billion deal

LafargeHolcim will buy Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas in a $3.4 billon deal, the world’s biggest cement maker said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Firestone Building Products, which specialises in commercial roofing in the United States, had sales of around $1.8 billion and earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation of $270 million in 2020.