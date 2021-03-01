US condemned violence against protesters in Myanmar

US 1 March 2021 04:18 (UTC+04:00)
US condemned violence against protesters in Myanmar

The US authorities condemn violence by Myanmar security service officers when dispersing protests against the recent military coup, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We condemn the Burmese security forces’ abhorrent violence against the people of Burma and will continue to promote accountability for those responsible. We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," he wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 18 died as the protesters were broken up.

On February 1, the Myanmar military announced a state of emergency for one year and deposition of the national leadership, citing large-scale falsifications at the elections held in November 2020. Several senior officials were detained, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor, Novel Award laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party claimed the election victory and was supposed to start forming a new government. The military have already revealed a new cabinet makeup and new ministers have already assumed their offices.

