US Department of Commerce blacklists 14 entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland

The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted 14 entities located in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland "based on their proliferation activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs and chemical weapons activities", a statement published on the Department of Commerce’s website reads, Trend reports citing TASS.

The corresponding document was posted on the US Federal Register in the unpublished section. It is set to be published on March 4, 2021.

The list includes 10 Russian companies: the 27th Scientific Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Chimmed Group, Femteco, Interlab, LabInvest, OOO Analit Products, OOO Intertech Instruments, Pharmcontract GC, Rau Farm, Regionsnab.

Besides, the blacklist involves three German companies (Chimconnect Gmbh, Pharmcontract Gmbh, Riol-Chemie) and one Swiss entity (Chimconnect AG).