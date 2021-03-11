U.S. Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Merrick Garland to be President Joe Biden's attorney general, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Senators voted 70-30 on Garland's nomination to lead the Justice Department, showing solid bipartisan support.

"I'm voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight shooter and a legal expert. His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the vote.