U.S. Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to confirm Merrick Garland to be President Joe Biden's attorney general, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Senators voted 70-30 on Garland's nomination to lead the Justice Department, showing solid bipartisan support.
"I'm voting to confirm Judge Garland because of his long reputation as a straight shooter and a legal expert. His left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ahead of the vote.
Latest
Azerbaijani FM post-conflict security situation in region with Chairman of Turkish Foreign Relations Commission
Azerbaijani state commission for assessment and elimination of damage caused as result of Armenia's aggression holds meeting (PHOTO)
There will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on liberated areas - President Aliyev