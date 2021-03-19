Citi, J.P. Morgan hired to coordinate Islandsbanki IPO

19 March 2021
Iceland’s state holding company has hired Citigroup and J.P. Morgan to help coordinate Islandsbanki’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The government intends to sell up to 35% of state-owned Islandsbanki in a domestic listing this year.

The banks were selected from a group of 24 interested parties.

