Citi, J.P. Morgan hired to coordinate Islandsbanki IPO
Iceland’s state holding company has hired Citigroup and J.P. Morgan to help coordinate Islandsbanki’s upcoming initial public offering (IPO), it said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government intends to sell up to 35% of state-owned Islandsbanki in a domestic listing this year.
The banks were selected from a group of 24 interested parties.
Latest
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide
Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments