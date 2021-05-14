Colonial Pipeline restarts entire pipeline system - company statement

US 14 May 2021 06:29 (UTC+04:00)
Colonial Pipeline restarts entire pipeline system - company statement

A major US pipeline company Colonial Pipeline has informed in a statement that it has restarted its entire system after nearly a week-long outage caused by a cyber attack, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Colonial Pipeline can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve," the company said on Twitter.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period," the company added.

According to Colonial Pipeline's statement last week, the cyber attack on its systems was carried out using a ransomware virus. As a result of this attack, the company was forced to temporarily suspend its operations. This, in turn, led to the shutdown of almost half of the gas stations in some states of southeastern US due to the rush demand for fuel.

