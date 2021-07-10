Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next Thursday to affirm "deep and enduring" ties between the NATO allies while also tackling some areas of disagreement, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the two leaders would discuss ransomware attacks that have hit companies in the United States and around the world, as well as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Psaki said it would be an "official working visit" aimed at shoring up the partnership between the two countries and identifying ways to further strengthen cooperation.

It will be Merkel's first visit to Washington since Biden took office in January. Merkel, now in her fourth term, has said she will step down after German national elections in September.