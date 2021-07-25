Advocates call for further reckoning among U.S. churches following unmarked grave findings in Canada
The appalling discoveries of an increasing number of unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada are a "wakeup call" for the United States to check its own legacy in similar schools, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Researchers said more than 150 boarding schools were run by U.S. Catholic and Protestant denominations between the 19th and 20th centuries.
The schools admitted native American and Alaskan children and aimed to assimilate and Christianize them.
Reports say some U.S. churches are just starting the reckoning while some have been dealing with the legacy by ceremonies, apologies and archival investigations for a few years.
