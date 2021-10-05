Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House

US 5 October 2021 06:39 (UTC+04:00)
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance in a phone call on Monday, the White House said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The leaders affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the statement said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov
Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases
Russia records 25,781 new daily COVID-19 cases
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V - Russian Health Minister
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V - Russian Health Minister
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
1,624 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:34
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change Other News 07:08
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House US 06:39
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of World Championship Society 06:04
Israel launches plan to develop energy storage techs Israel 05:30
EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults Europe 04:53
After longest Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg issues a personal apology Other News 04:10
Users notice WhatsApp resumes activities ICT 03:30
UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Facebook, Instagram coming back online after six-hour outage ICT 02:10
US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage US 01:55
Zuckerberg’s fortune drops by $6.4 bln amid Facebook crash - Forbes Other News 01:24
Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says ICT 01:02
Teymur Rajabov takes second place in chess tournament Society 00:42
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet ICT 00:41
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:34
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani gymnasts bring medals of European Championship to Baku (PHOTO) Society 00:08
Chronicles of Victory: October 5, 2020 Politics 00:01
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov Politics 4 October 23:34
Georgia shares data on annual inflation rate Georgia 4 October 23:17
Kazakhstan unveils data on 1H2021 physical GDP volume Business 4 October 23:16
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev to Iran: Let them open their eyes and look. Where did they see Israel here?! Politics 4 October 22:53
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:49
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:46
Georgian PM meets Turkish Defence Minister Georgia 4 October 22:29
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4 October 22:19
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 4 October 21:56
Construction of power transmission lines along TAP route continues – President of Turkmenistan Economy 4 October 20:59
Baku holding inaugural meeting of NAM Youth Network (PHOTO) Politics 4 October 20:46
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM Politics 4 October 20:29
Azerbaijan supports decision of OPEC plus countries to raise daily oil output (PHOTO) Economy 4 October 20:19
Kazakhstan developing projects on fighting harmful emissions Kazakhstan 4 October 20:07
Georgia shares parameters for draft budget for 2022 Georgia 4 October 19:25
Baku Metro opens tender to install fire extinguishing systems Tenders 4 October 19:13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 5 Oil&Gas 4 October 18:38
Azersu OJSC signs MoU on advanced training with bp (PHOTO) Economy 4 October 18:30
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov Business 4 October 18:30
Azerbaijan pursues independent policy and no one must interfere in our internal affairs - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 18:22
Iran reveals plan on annual water transfer to its eastern provinces Oil&Gas 4 October 18:09
Japanese TET Int'l Dev't ready to manufacture tobacco products in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 4 October 18:06
GeoSafety opens tender for purchase of hotel consumer goods Tenders 4 October 18:06
Japanese company aims to boost investments in its production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 4 October 18:04
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran increases Business 4 October 18:03
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas to buy air filters via tender Tenders 4 October 17:59
Number of transactions at Uzbek stock exchange decreaown in Sept. 2021 Finance 4 October 17:55
Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War Politics 4 October 17:48
Georgia increases import of medical oxygen Georgia 4 October 17:48
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for repair of railway equipment Tenders 4 October 17:46
In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev Politics 4 October 17:46
Iran begins repairing operations at Bushehr NPP Nuclear Program 4 October 17:45
Value of Iran’s exports from Semnan Province up Business 4 October 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising in Iran Finance 4 October 17:44
China rejects US request to cut oil imports from Iran - Chamber of Commerce Oil&Gas 4 October 17:44
Construction of mosque in Jojug Marjanli, similar to Govhar Agha mosque, has symbolic meaning - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 17:41
Returning life to completely destroyed territories in just a year shows great potential - Azerbaijani president Politics 4 October 17:41
Iran's egg industry faces shortage of feed inputs Business 4 October 17:40
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister Other News 4 October 17:33
Indian EAM Jaishankar, Colombian Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties Other News 4 October 17:29
OPEC+ revises upward oil demand growth in 2022 — technical committee Arab World 4 October 17:26
Kazakhstan reveals mechanism for implementation of low-carbon dev’t concept by 2050 Oil&Gas 4 October 17:26
October 4 - Jabrayil's liberation day will forever remain in our history - Azerbaijani president Politics 4 October 17:22
Iran allocates funds for import of essential goods Business 4 October 17:22
UAE expected to raise around $3 bln with debut bonds Arab World 4 October 17:18
Kazakhstan's trade with Georgia down twofold Business 4 October 17:15
Iran Khodro company increases auto manufacturing Business 4 October 17:14
Iran to ease export-import rules Business 4 October 17:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 4 October 17:09
UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness Business 4 October 17:08
Iran temporarily bans kiwifruit exports Business 4 October 17:08
Turkmenistan ready to work closely with new Afghan government - president Turkmenistan 4 October 17:06
IATA sees sharp fall in airline losses in 2022 Other News 4 October 17:05
Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla reaches Sri Lanka on four-day visit Other News 4 October 16:52
Turkey names number of ships docking at Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 4 October 16:42
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Greece's Chios ports Turkey 4 October 16:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 4 October 16:40
Azerbaijani gymnasts grab gold, silver at competitions in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 4 October 16:39
IRICA unveils details of Iran’s trade turnover with Georgia Business 4 October 16:37
El Al to launch Tel Aviv flights to Chicago, Tokyo Israel 4 October 16:28
WHO to give approval to Covaxin this month, say top health experts Other News 4 October 16:23
Over 900 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister Other News 4 October 16:21
Kazakhstan's goods import from S.Korea plummets Business 4 October 16:16
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas flow from well in Khojikazgan field Oil&Gas 4 October 16:16
Alternative road to partially eliminate chaotic traffic at northern exit from Baku - expert Society 4 October 16:15
Iran reveals data on work of Loshan Shahid Beheshti TPP Oil&Gas 4 October 16:14
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on mine clearance work carried out in liberated lands Society 4 October 16:06
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 4 October 16:05
Iran shares data on electricity generation of renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 4 October 16:05
Azerbaijan confirms 391 more COVID-19 cases, 835 recoveries Society 4 October 15:58
TAP’s technical forward capacity for Oct.4-10 Oil&Gas 4 October 15:55
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with Georgian PM (PHOTO) Politics 4 October 15:52
Iran, Kyrgyzstan to cooperate on export of honey to Europe Business 4 October 15:51
Iran keeps delaying JCPOA talks to reform domestic situation - expert Nuclear Program 4 October 15:51
TBC Capital publishes updated report on economic growth in Georgia Georgia 4 October 15:35
Iran opens pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Business 4 October 15:34
Iran eyes to increase export to Caucasus region Business 4 October 15:33
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of school building in Jabrayil district Politics 4 October 15:23
Azerbaijan to finance construction of central hospital in Jabrayil city Politics 4 October 15:22
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 4 October 15:18
All news