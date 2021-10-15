Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

U.S. former President Bill Clinton was in a California hospital on Thursday with an infection and responding well to two days of treatment, his doctors said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday evening to the UCI Medical Center in Irvine "for a non-COVID-19 infection," Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena. "He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care."

The former president went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was diagnosed with sepsis, an infection of the bloodstream, which doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, CNN reported, citing his doctors.

Clinton's physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that he was "admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."

"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," they said. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."