Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates

Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20% from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

This was above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion, drawn from 12 analysts' forecasts.