Talks between Putin and Biden scheduled for 18:00 Moscow Time - White House
The talks between the President of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will kick off at 18:00 Moscow Time on December 7, the White House stated, noting that the summit was going to be held behind closed doors, Trend reports citing TASS.
Ahead of the meeting, Biden will hold a daily briefing. No other events are scheduled for Tuesday.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia
Young grew up who did not see Karabakh, they liberated Karabakh at cost of their lives – President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
I tell them to give us date of when Zangazur corridor will be opened - President Ilham Aliyev to Armenia (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Gonagkand settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school № 1 in Guba (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO)