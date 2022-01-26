U.S. House Speaker Pelosi announces reelection bid in 2022 midterms

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, announced Tuesday that she would run for reelection in this year's midterm elections, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"While we've made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives. Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the U.S. Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy," Pelosi said in an announcement video posted on Twitter.

"But as we say, we don't agonize, we organize, and that is why I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support. I would be greatly honored by it and grateful for it," she added.

The speaker, however, did not mention whether she would seek House Democratic leadership in the upcoming elections slated for November.

Pelosi, who will turn 82 in March, has served as a U.S. representative from California since 1987. She said in 2018 that the current term would be her last as House speaker.