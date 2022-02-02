Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel
Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, as the company rides a boom in demand for luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The company now forecasts fiscal 2022 revenue of $5.56 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.4 billion.
