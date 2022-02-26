Biden issues memorandum to provide Ukraine with immediate military assistance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

Trend:

US President Joe Biden has issued a memorandum authorizing Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to provide Ukraine with immediate military assistance, Trend reports citing the White House.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 301 of title 3, United States Code, I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the following authorities, subject to fulfilling the requirements of section 614(a)(3) and section 652 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), in order to provide immediate military assistance to Ukraine:

(1) the authority under section 614(a)(1) of the FAA to determine whether it is important to the security interests of the United States to furnish up to $250 million in assistance without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the FAA; and

(2) the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $350 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown," the memorandum said.