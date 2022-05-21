U.S. says Turkey's approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic

Turkey's approach to the NATO accession process of Sweden and Finland is not a bilateral issue between Washington and Ankara, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, but added that Washington was speaking with Ankara and it remained confident that the dispute would be overcome, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"The question of Turkey's approach to the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden, that is not a bilateral question between the United States and Turkey," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a telephone briefing.

His comments are similar to those by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who on Thursday told reporters, "this is not a U.S. issue," but added that Washington wanted to see it resolved and it was ready to take action to be supportive.