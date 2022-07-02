Pentagon announces $820M in additional security assistance for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday announced the allocation of $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. The relevant press release was published on the department’s website, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“This afternoon, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $820 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes an authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $50 million, as well as $770 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds,” reads the document.

It is noted that unlike Presidential Drawdown, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from Department of Defense stocks.

In general, capabilities in the new package include: additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition; four additional counter-artillery radars.