3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at house party in Southern California

Three men were killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting at a house party in Southern California, local media reported, citing police, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 00:45 a.m. local time (0745 GMT) in the 8100 block of Leeds Street in Downey, a city located in southeast Los Angeles County, reported KABC-TV, the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network.

The officers found four men and a woman had been shot, the report said.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, it said, adding that the injured were transported to a hospital.

The circumstances that prompted the shooting were unknown, but authorities described it as an "isolated incident," said the report.