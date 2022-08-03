State Dept warns US citizens of terror attacks in aftermath of Zawahri’s killing

The State Department warned US citizens on Tuesday that al-Qaeda supporters may increase their attacks on Americans and US interests overseas in the aftermath of the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

In a statement, the State Department said it remained concerned about the continued threat of terror attacks, demonstrations and other violent actions against US citizens and interests. “The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahri on July 31, 2022,” the statement read.

Current information suggests that terror groups are continuing to plan attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe, according to the State Department. “These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings.”

The US government carried out an attack that killed al-Zawahri on July 31 while he stepped out on his balcony in Kabul, Afghanistan. Senior US officials told reporters that the attack was conducted by an unmanned drone, which fired two Hellfire missiles.

The strike resulted in the killing of al-Zawahri, and the US purposefully did not target his family members inside the building, US officials said.

Although White House officials played down the threat of al-Qaeda re-emerging in Afghanistan, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US would still remain vigilant.

In its warning, the State Department said supporters of al-Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may now seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens because of his death.

The State Department urged US citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance “and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad.”