Most voters see U.S. economy already in recession

The majority of registered American voters believe that the U.S. economy is already in a recession and that the Inflation Reduction Act will do little to help, according to a recent NBC News survey posted this week by Fox News, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The poll conducted from Aug. 12-16 revealed that 68 percent of U.S. voters regard the economy is currently in a recession while only 27 percent believe it is not.

As to views about the recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act, 35 percent Americans believe it would have a negative impact on them financially and 36 percent say it would do little to combat inflation.

According a Bloomberg report, lower-income shoppers in the United States are feeling increasingly great pressure.

Citing the latest company earnings reports by several retailers in different industries, the report said the situation of consumers reducing cost may weigh on growth expectations.