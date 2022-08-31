New migrant caravan leaves Mexico for U.S.

A caravan of about 1,000 migrants, the seventh since August, left southeastern Mexico on Tuesday for the U.S. border, local media said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The caravan mainly included men from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic, as well as hundreds of women and approximately 150 children, said the reports.

If the group meets up with others who have recently left and are still on the road, the number could grow in the coming days.

Mexico deported more than 114,000 undocumented migrants in 2021 and detained 115,379 between Jan. 1 and April 13 of this year alone, according to the interior ministry.

From Oct. 1 last year to July 31 this year, the number of migrants apprehended by the United States at the border with Mexico totaled a record 1,946,780, said U.S. official data.