U.S. stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as Wall Street awaited a key decision by the Federal Reserve, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.26 points, or 0.64 percent, to 31,019.68. The S&P 500 increased 26.56 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,899.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 86.62 points, or 0.76 percent, to 11,535.02.

Nine of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with materials and consumer discretionary up 1.63 percent and 1.34 percent, respectively, outpacing the rest. The health care and the real estate groups, however, dipped 0.54 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.

Investors looked to the Fed as the U.S. central bank is set to commence its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.