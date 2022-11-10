Biden says he intends to run for re-election, will make final decision early in 2023

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to run for another office term in 2024 but noted he would make a final decision early next year, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Our intention is to run again, that's been our intention," he told reporters. "I am a great respecter of fate."

"This is ultimately a family decision," he added.

According to Biden, the final decision will be made early next year.

The United States hopes that Russia will be ready to negotiate a possible prisoner exchange more seriously after the US election, US President told.

"My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," he said.

However, he refrained from answering a question about alternative ways of prisoner swap that were proposed to Russia.