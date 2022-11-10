Republicans pick up 6 seats in House of Representatives previously held by Democrats

RALEIGH/Trend/- Republicans have so far picked up 6 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives previously held by Democrats as a result of the November 7 midterm elections, while Democrats have lost 8 seats.

The U.S. House of Representatives makes and passes federal laws. The House is one of Congress’s two chambers (the other is the U.S. Senate), and part of the federal government’s legislative branch. The number of voting representatives in the House is fixed by law at no more than 435, proportionally representing the population of the 50 states.

Democrats and Republicans have 184 and 207 seats getting close to winning the majority which requires 218 seats.

Asher Hildebrand, associate professor of the practice at the Sanford School of Public Policy, told Trend November 9 on the sidelines of the briefing on the midterm elections that in the House of Representatives the most likely outcome is still a Republican majority.

“With some projections they need 218 of 435 seats for majority. Likely future speaker Kevin McCarthy projected that they would win 60 seats at one point and that sort of projection now just looks ridiculous. Because they'll win nowhere close to that. And in key Bellwether races, like in here in North Carolina and the 13th district in Northern Virginia and the suburbs in Michigan, New York State and other places, races that Republicans were very confident about coming into the election, went instead to Democrats. And so the other key aspect of the House of Representatives is that a decade ago, Republicans created a structural advantage through extreme partisan gerrymandering that allowed them to maintain the majority for most of the last decade until 2018. This time around in our latest cycle of redistricting Democrats, in part because of favorable court rulings, it was far more balanced and that kept them pretty close,” he explained.