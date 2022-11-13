At least 6 injured after vehicle plows through carnival in Los Angeles

At least six people were injured after a vehicle plowed through a street carnival Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, said authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident was reported at around 8:20 p.m. local time(1620 GMT) in the historic South Central neighborhood in the southern Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Six people aged between 30 to 50 were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, said the department in a press release.

The suspect of the mass hit-and-run was described as a male, said the police, adding that a search for the suspect is still going on.

Citizen video shows carnival guests running away from the event while scrambling to safety, said the report.