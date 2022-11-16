Biden informed about incident in Poland — White House

US President Joe Biden has been informed about reports of missiles landing on the territory of Poland, the White House has said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

Soon, the White House announced that Biden held a phone conversation with the Polish leader, which ended at around 00:30 Moscow time on Wednesday.

Poland’s Radio Zet reported on Tuesday with reference to unofficial sources that two missiles hit grain dryers in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, close to the border with Ukraine. According to the report, two people were killed in the incident.