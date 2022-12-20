Two injured, thousands without power after strong quake rattles northern California

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday injured two people, damaged a bridge and several roads and left thousands of homes and businesses without power, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time (1034 GMT) and was about 10 miles (16.1 km) deep, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. It struck about 7.4 miles (12 km) west-southwest of Ferndale, California, a Humboldt County town home to about 1,400 people and located 261 miles (420 km) north of San Francisco and just south of Eureka.

The earthquake caused numerous gas leaks, downed powerlines and at least one structure fire in Ferndale, local media reported.

Two people were injured in Humboldt County, where widespread damage to roads and homes was reported, the sheriff's office said on its website. One of those injured was a juvenile with a head injury and the other an older person with a broken hip, according to local media citing the sheriff's office.

It is unclear if the earthquake caused any deaths.