Biden signs bill on $1.7-trillion budget

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the country’s budget for fiscal year 2023 (began on October 1) of around $1.7 trillion, which includes $44.9-billion aid to the Ukraine government, the White House said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the President signed into law: H.R. 2617, the ‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023,’ making consolidated appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, and for providing emergency assistance for the situation in Ukraine, and for other purposes," the White House said.