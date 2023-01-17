Six killed in shooting in U.S. California

Six people were killed in a shooting in central California in the Unites States early Monday morning, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two of the victims of the shooting in Goshen, Tulare County, are a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, reported KFSN-TV, a television station in central California.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said in a release posted on its Facebook page that deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen just after 3:30 a.m. Monday local time for multiple shots heard.

The Sheriff's Office did not give details in the release. The agency only said that it is investigating the shooting and will update the shooting after they receive more information.

The KFSN-TV report said that deputies immediately noticed two victims dead in the street and then a third in the doorway of the home after they arrived at the spot.

Deputies found six victims in total. Five of them were declared dead at the scene. Another died at the hospital, according to the report.

Authorities believe there are at least two suspects at this time. They do not believe this was a random act and that there is a gang connection, the report added.