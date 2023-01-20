U.S. stocks drop as investors assess economic data

U.S. equities declined on Thursday as investors digested the latest data to assess the shape of the economy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.40 points, or 0.76 percent, to 33,044.56. The S&P 500 sank 30.01 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,898.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 104.74 points, or 0.96 percent, to 10,852.27.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with industrials and consumer discretionary down 2.08 percent and 1.69 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Energy rose 1.11 percent, the best-performing group.