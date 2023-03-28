55-car cargo train derails in California desert

A 55-car cargo train carrying iron ore derailed in the desert of the western U.S. state of California, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The train, which included two locomotives, derailed near Kelso, a ghost town and defunct railroad depot in San Bernardino County's Mojave National Preserve, said the county's fire department, adding that its fire engines and a hazardous materials team had responded to the scene and that there were no passengers onboard.

Officials later confirmed that there is a minor fuel leak from one locomotive and that there is "no current threat to public or environment."

The incident occurred following a series of recent train derailments in the country. Earlier this month, a freight train carrying corn syrup derailed in neighboring Arizona.

Another incident that drew national attention occurred on Feb. 3 when a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, resulting in a significant fire and hazardous materials release in the area.