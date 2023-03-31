US Secretary to visit Belgium

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium, April 3-5, to attend the NATO Foreign Ministerial and the tenth US-EU Energy Council meeting, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Secretary Blinken will discuss ensuring energy security while accelerating the clean energy transition during the US-EU Energy Council meeting. He will have bilateral meetings with European Union High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.