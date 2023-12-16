Blinken discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict with German Foreign Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in the Middle East with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, head of the US State Department press service said, Trend reports.

The parties reportedly discussed the need for an urgent solution to humanitarian problems in the Gaza Strip, the protection of civilians and efforts to prevent the further spread of the conflict.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.