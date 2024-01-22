...
Florida governor withdraws from US presidential race

US Materials 22 January 2024 01:45 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will no longer participate in the US presidential race, says Desantis in a video message published on his X page, Trend reports.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources. We don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.", - he said.

DeSantis also expressed support for the re-election of former US leader Donald Trump to this position.

