Musk quietly visits White House in 2023 for discussing AI with officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk quietly visited the White House in 2023 for discussing issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) with officials, Trend reports.

Musk visited the White House on September 13, according to the report.

The White House confirmed to the TV channel that this was Musk’s only visit during US President Joe Biden’s administration. Musk and Biden did not meet.

The billionaire repeatedly visited the White House during Barack Obama's and Donald Trump's administrations, NBC News noted.