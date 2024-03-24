White House expresses condolences on terror attack in Crocus City Hall

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The US administration is seeking more information about the emergency that occurred at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, describing it as a horrific attack, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby, Trend reports.

"These shots are simply terrible. They are hard to watch and our thoughts are of course with the victims of this horrific shooting attack," he added.

Kirby also described the incident as a "violent shooting." "I cannot provide further details. I learned about the events only before this briefing," the White House spokesman added.