US imposes visa sanctions against Georgia due to law on foreign agents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The US State Department imposes visa sanctions against dozens of Georgian citizens, including members of the government, parliament and their relatives, head of the State Department press service Matthew Miller said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, Washington is ready to take additional measures regarding the law on foreign agents adopted in the country.

Miller noted that the first list of visa restrictions includes members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens. "We hope that Georgian leaders will reconsider their actions and take steps to achieve their country's long-stated democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. But if they don't, the United States is prepared to take additional action," he said.

Miller added that the United States is ready to impose additional sanctions and take all other necessary steps.