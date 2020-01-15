Azerbaijan Tourism Board warns travel agencies to be attentive due to virus in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) contacted the country's travel agencies due to a new type of coronavirus observed in China’s Wuhan city, Head of Press Service of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Kenan Guluzade told Trend on Jan. 15.

In this regard, travel agencies were instructed to warn tourists traveling to Wuhan city to be attentive, Guluzade said.

Due to the new type of coronavirus 40 people are sick in the city, more than 100 people are under control, several hundred people, including medical staff who had close contact with the sick, were taken under control.

Some 41 cases of infection were initially diagnosed, of which two were discharged, seven cases were severe and one died. The remaining patients were in stable condition,” Wuhan health authorities said in a report.

