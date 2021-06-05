Azerbaijan to lift restrictions for Russian and Turkish citizen traveling to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made a decision to phase out the requirement on obtaining special permits for visiting Azerbaijan by citizens of a number of states with a stable pandemic situation, Trend reports citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From June 10, citizens of Russia and Turkey will be able to arrive in Azerbaijan by air.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.