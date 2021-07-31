Azerbaijan's firefighters helping battle wildfires in Turkey (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

The first group of firefighters from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) arrived in fraternal Turkey on July 31 via the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish and curb wildfires which broke out in the country several days ago, Trend reports.

They have already started extinguishing the fires.

As earlier reported, the Azerbaijani side sent 500-men personnel of the ministry, helicopters, as well as the necessary equipment to extinguish the fires in the fraternal country.