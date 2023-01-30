Ambassador to Switzerland visits Azerbaijani pavilion within Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Amazing variety of magical culture, cousin and music of Azerbaijan attracted thousands of visitors of World Snow Polo Cup, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov tweeted, visiting Azerbaijani pavilion, opened by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation within the 38th Snow Polo World Cup held in the Swiss city of St. Moritz, Trend reportsn.

At the World Snow Polo Cup, which began on January 27, Azerbaijan is represented by the Land of Fire team with the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. In the first round of the competition, the team reached the semi-finals, and dedicated its victory to the memory of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asgarov, who died while preventing a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

As part of the competition, which lasted until January 29, numerous spectators visiting the Azerbaijani pavilion have been provided with information about the history, culture of Azerbaijan, rich tourism opportunities.