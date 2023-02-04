Travelers from 12 countries visit Shusha's Jidir Duzu (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. World-acclaimed travelers from 12 countries have visited one of the main attractions of the city of Shusha - Jidir Duzu, Trend reports from the scene.

This is the third stop of the visitors of the international delegations.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.

Earlier travelers observed the peaceful protest of the representatives of NGOs of Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankendi road.