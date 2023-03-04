Man killed in supermarket in Baku was member of Paramilitary Security Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Rufat Gashimov, who died today as a result of an armed incident that occurred in one of the hypermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku, was an employee of the Paramilitary Security Department, a subordinate institution of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports, citing Ministry of Digital Development and Transport’s publication in Facebook.

As noted, the Paramilitary Security Department is cooperating with law enforcement agencies in investigating the incident. The public will be informed of the results by law enforcement agencies.