Azerbaijan to host Baloon Festival, first in country (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan will host the Balloon Festival for the first time on June 17-18Trend reports.

In connection with the upcoming grand event, representatives of the Festival’s organizing committee answered questions from the media, and detailed information was provided about the Festival, which will take place in the Shamakhi region.

The briefing was attended by representatives of the Festival’s organizing committee Lamia Kerimli, representatives of the company “EZONE” Salman Rasulov, and Togrul Mamedzade.

Speaking about the history of balloon festivals and that similar events organized in a number of countries around the world arouse great interest, a representative of the Festival’s organizing committee Kerimli noted that one of the most famous balloon festivals is held in Albuquerque, USA. She added that for the first time in this city, a balloon festival was organized in 1972.

“I believe that holding a Balloon Festival in our country has many positive aspects. Among them are the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, including the Shamakhi region where the festival will take place,” she said.

Lamia Kerimli added that it is gratifying that the Festival is attracting great interest from representatives of society.

“There are no tickets for sale for the festival, so we would like to specifically address this to society and note that we would certainly like everyone who wishes to participate in this event, but due to the limited number of balloon flights, persons will be able to participate in accordance with the list of the organizing committee. On the first day of the event - June 17th there will be demonstration flights from 17.00 to 20.00 depending on weather conditions. In total, it is planned to release about 10 balloons into the sky over Shamakhi. On June 18th there will be balloon flights with the participation of guests. The flight will cover historical and modern picturesque places of Shamakhi,” Kerimli noted.

According to the representative of “EZONE” company Salman Rasulov preparation for the project took two years. “We have conducted test flights. During the Festival balloon flights will take place over Meysari and Khynysly villages. Balloons will be piloted by pilots with international certificates. Balloons for the Festival were prepared by advanced companies in this field from UK and Turkey. We pay great attention to safety, before and after each flight balloons will undergo technical inspection also before flights weather conditions will certainly be taken into account,” he added.

Rasulov expressed gratitude to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Executive Power of Shamakhi region for assistance in holding the Festival as well as the State Civil Aviation Agency “Azeronavigation” (AZANS) and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Speaking about holding Balloon Festival in subsequent years representative of “EZONE” company Togrul Mamedzade noted that details of this issue are being clarified.

“At present, we cannot share information about commercial flights and prices as this issue is at the research stage. We will be able to share the final decision after collecting all the necessary information. If other companies support us in the development of this project then in the future we will continue it,” Mamedzade said.

It should be noted that Balloon Festival in Shamakhi is a project of great importance for the promotion of tourism opportunities in the region. This festival is a new opportunity for tourists and a unique one for local residents to see familiar places from height and enjoy stunning landscapes.

Every year balloon festivals are held in different countries around the world. Balloon festivals are held in Canberra Australia, Bristol UK, Chateau-d’O Switzerland, Igualada Spain, Quebec Canada, Velikie Luki Russia, Cappadocia Turkey and other cities around the world.