Azerbaijani PM visits Baku Shipyard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has toured the Baku Shipyard, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister got acquainted with the works done at the plant, the implemented and potential projects.

A meeting was held as part of the visit with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Executive Director of "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC Ulvi Mansurov and Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard Elshad Nuriyev also in attendance.

The meeting saw discussions on the plant’s activity and presentations regarding plans to ramp up its production capacity, operational and commercial efficiency, attraction of financial mechanisms and long-term loans etc.

The Ministry of Economy was tasked with presenting specific proposals for increasing the shipyard’s potential and scaling up the production.