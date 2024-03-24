Azerbaijani national team to prepare for European Championship in Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Azerbaijan's under-18 beach volleyball team, which will participate in the European Championship, will continue its preparations for the competition in Turkiye, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani team, led by Russian specialist Igor Olefir, will have a 2-week training camp in Antalya. Our volleyball players will try their strength in several test matches.

7 players were involved in the preparation. Head coach Igor Olefir will be assisted by Nihad Tarverdiyev in training.

EURO-2024 (U-18) will take place from July 11 to 14 in Kachreti, Georgia.